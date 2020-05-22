Over 600 without power in Dundalk as stormy weather lashes area

646 homes and businesses are still without power this afternoon, following a fault in the Coes Road area of the town.

ESB have said they expect power to be restored by 5.15pm this evening.

The impacted areas include most of the Point Road, Red Barns Road and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile 118 homes are without power in Kilsaran in mid-Louth (4.45pm est. fix), while 80 in Stickillen in Ardee (3.30pm est. fix) are also without power.

There are also 26 customers without power in Jenkinstown in north Louth with power set to be restored at around 6pm this evening.