Aaron Brady jury shown frame by frame breakdown by Garda witness

A garda witness in the trial of a man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has shown the jury a frame by frame breakdown of the moment he says a car belonging to the accused's friend drove by the scene hours before the robbery and fatal shooting.

Det Garda Garreth Kenna told prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC that the passenger side front window of the car was open on CCTV footage as the car drove by Lordship Credit Union having been closed moments earlier when the car passed a nearby garage. The witness has previously stated that the car belongs to a man named as a friend of the accused and a suspect in the credit union robbery that led to Det Gda Donohoe being shot dead.

His evidence was challenged by defence counsel Fiona Murphy SC who suggested that the CCTV footage did not show an open passenger side window and that what he was seeing was a "trick of the light".

Going over the evidence again under reexamination, Det Gda Kenna told Mr Staines that there was a difference in colour and tone between the front and back passenger windows as the car drove past the credit union less than eight hours before Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead. The footage was shown frame by frame as Det Gda Kenna repeated his reasons for stating that the window was open as the car drove by.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Inspector Darren Kirwan told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC that up to January 25 2013 "it was not unusual" to see Aaron Brady in the company of a second named suspect for the robbery. Neither of the suspects can be named for legal reasons.

Mr Justice Michael White today told the jury of six men and seven women that a new protocol issued earlier this week that the court should sit for only two hours per day had been overturned and sittings will continue as normal for the remainder of the trial. He also told the jury that they may wear masks in court if they choose.