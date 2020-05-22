Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Anthony Conlon, Moira Terrace, Dundalk, Louth / Newry, Down

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th May 2020, in the loving care of the staff in ward 6B of the RVH and with his loving son David and daughter Emma by his side. Loving husband of Mairead Conlon (decd) and father to David and Emma. Wonderful Gaga to Daniel, Thomas, Kate, Finn and Evie. Brother of Phyllis and Paddy, Gerry (decd) Sean (decd) Maureen (decd) and Helen (decd).

Daddy, thank you for being our daddy, you are always just a thought away, loved and missed every day.

Slumber in peace.

Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private. Mass will be streamed live from St Colmcille’s Church, Ballyhackamore, on Saturday, 23rd May 2020, at 9am on https://st-colmcilles.net/web-camera

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McIntyre, Mount Avenue, Dundalk / Shercock, Cavan

Paddy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Anna (née Gearaghty), brother Simon, sisters Rose, Anna, Kathleen and Nora. He will be sadly missed by his son Gerry, daughters Catriona, Anne and Elaine, sons in-law Kieran and Donal, daughter in-law Deirdre, Anne's partner John, grandchildren Conor, Ciarán, Anna, Eimear, Ciara and Tomás, sister in-law Kitty Kirk, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to ten family members only, Paddy's, Funeral Mass will take privately. It can be viewed at 12 noon on Saturday 23rd May, from The Church of The Holy Redeemer Dundalk. followed by burial in Louth Village Cemetery.

''Please adhere to government guidelines''

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McCormack (née McMahon), Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth / Balbriggan, Dublin

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Michael Leo and loving mother of Philomena (Lambe), Patricia (Byrne), Catherine (Copas), Bernadette (Kearney) and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren Caitriona, Shane, Conor, Oisín, Ferdia, Liam, Seán, Aoife, Claire, Sarah, Kate, Padraig, Cormac and Fiachra, great-grandchildren Oisín, Oscar, Max, Cian, Abigail, Scarlet, Ruby, Aurora, Amelia, Sophia and Josh, sisters Bernie and Ann, sons-in-law Aidan and David, daughter-in-law Sylvia, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Peggy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Peggy and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday, 23rd at 11am on http://www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie/live-webcam

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Catherine Mary Vince, Ardee, Louth

Northampton and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth died 2nd May 2020. Catherine is survived by her sons Billy and Keith and daughter Tina and her brothers Jerry, Raphael, Francie and Michael and sister Breda Geraghty, nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace

Catherine Mary Vince will be cremated in England at a later date.