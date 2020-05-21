Aaron Brady trial judge asks for permission to sit longer than two hours

A judge presiding over the trial of a man charged with murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has asked the president of the High Court for permission to sit longer than two hours.

Yesterday Mr Justice Michael White revealed that due to concerns over the potential spread of Covid-19 court sittings would have to be curtailed.

Today he told the jury that he had received a direction from the president of the High Court that the trial could not continue for more than two hours per day. He added: "I have asked that that be extended for this trial and am awaiting a response to that." After a hearing that lasted just under two hours Mr Justice White sent the jury home and told them they would be sitting for two hours again tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Courts Service issued a statement that having received detailed advice on the issue of the length of sittings the presidents of the various courts were "hopeful that full sittings will be able to resume as soon as tomorrow (FRI), once certain additional procedures have been put in place."

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. The 29-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew on the same date and at the same location.



The jury of six men and seven women today heard cross examination of Detective Garda Gareth Kenna who put together a CCTV montage showing vehicles moving around various parts of county Louth in the days leading up to and after the robbery and fatal shooting.He told Fiona Murphy SC for the defence he compiled the montage to show the jury footage that is relevant to the investigation. He agreed with Ms Murphy that some of the footage that was shown was from a time period when a Volkswagen Polo car was stolen from outside a house in Clogherhead.

He further agreed that in his evidence he referenced a dark-toned, saloon car consistent with a 5-Series BMW with its fog lights on and that had a distinct texture on its roof. He told Ms Murphy that it is not unusual for drivers to keep their fog lights on. When asked how common it is for a car to have a different texture on its roof he said: "It's not very common. It's not unique." He said he knows this from "general observation".

The witness disagreed with Ms Murphy when she suggested he was wrong when he identified fog lights in some of the footage.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice White and the jury of six men and seven women.