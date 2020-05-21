Minister brands National Pen job cuts in Dundalk 'deeply disappointing'

Commenting on the recent announcement of 176 job cuts at National Pen in Dundalk, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, has branded the move "deeply disappointing".

Minister Humphreys was responding to a question from local TD Fergus O'Dowd, asking what resources would be made available to those impacted.

In response, Minister Humphreys said: "The announcement by National Pen that it is to seek redundancies at its Dundalk facility is deeply disappointing. My immediate concern is for the workers and families who have been impacted by this announcement. Many of these workers have been with the company for many years, which makes this news all the more difficult."

Minister Humphreys added that the IDA has been in close contact with senior management at the company's offices in Dundalk.

"The company has stated that it has experienced a significant decline in demand for its products. It has advised the IDA that the steps being taken now are necessary to secure the long-term future of the business and preserve the positions of the majority of the workers at the Dundalk operation."

She continued: "It is important to remember that, despite the loss of these roles, National Pen will continue to be a significant employer in the region. The company has confirmed that it remains committed to operating in Ireland and will retain 380 staff in Dundalk.

"The Government will make every State support available to employees impacted by this announcement. My Department, the Department of Social Protection, as well as our State Agencies, will all be doing their utmost to help workers transition and find new employment opportunities.

"IDA Ireland has already made the company aware of the Government supports that are available. I understand that the IDA will also be working with National Pen’s HR team to connect staff with other clients in the IDA portfolio in due course."