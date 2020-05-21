Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, May 21

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McCormack (née McMahon), Marian Park, Dundalk / Balbriggan

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Michael Leo and loving mother of Philomena (Lambe), Patricia (Byrne), Catherine (Copas), Bernadette (Kearney) and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren Caitriona, Shane, Conor, Oisín, Ferdia, Liam, Seán, Aoife, Claire, Sarah, Kate, Padraig, Cormac and Fiachra, great-grandchildren Oisín, Oscar, Max, Cian, Abigail, Scarlet, Ruby, Aurora, Amelia, Sophia and Josh, sisters Bernie and Ann, sons-in-law Aidan and David, daughter-in-law Sylvia, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Peggy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Peggy and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday, 23rd at 11am on http://www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie/live-webcam

The death has occurred of Moira Largey, The Strand Hotel, Omeath, Louth / Bessbrook, Armagh / Belfast, Antrim

At her residence in Bessbrook, Co. Armagh. Very deeply regretted by her partner Michael McArdle, her Brother Sorley (Omeath) and her brother Harry and his wife Ann (Belfast). Also by Willie and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Goverment guidelines and restrictions Moira's Funeral will take place privately (strictly family only please) on Friday morning at 11.00am in St. Laurence's Church, Omeath.The mass can be viewed live by webcam on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-omeath

The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and sympathy at this sad time and understand that many of you would have liked to attend Moira's Funeral but were unable to because of restrictions on large gatherings.

The death has occurred of Betty Rogers, Dowdallshill, Newry Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Annie, loving mother of Annemarie, adoring grandmother of Megan, Shane and Emily and dear sister of Nancy. Pat, Arthur, Patricia and the late Brian and Larry. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Betty and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.