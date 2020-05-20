Community
Letter to your Dundalk Granny and Grandad
We want to help you surprise your granny or grandad by printing your letters to them in the pages of the Dundalk Democrat.
We know you are missing them dearly, so send us your letter - a couple of hundred words - with your thoughts and wishes, along with a picture of them, and we will publish it next week.
Just email us your letter and image to editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie
