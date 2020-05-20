Dundalk gardai make arrests in Marian Park shooting investigation

Gardai in Dundalk have arrested two men in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on May 28, 2019 at Marian Park in Dundalk.

The two men, who are in their 30’s were arrested on Monday, May 18.

Both men were detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Dundalk Garda Station and were released without charge on Tuesday, May 19.



A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrests form part of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on May 28, 2019 at Marian Park in Dundalk where a number of shots were fired but no one was injured.