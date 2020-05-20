Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Liam-Gerard White, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Liam-Gerard White, Tuesday 19th May 2020. Beloved son of Eddie and Siobhán and dear brother of Síne and Séan. Predeceased by his grandparents Gerry and Lucy White and William (Wacker) Murphy. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, brother, grandmother Joan, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings Liam's Funeral will take place Privately

''House Strictly Private by Family Request''