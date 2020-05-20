WINNER: Let's Bake for Dundalk

We asked for your culinary baking creations a couple of weeks back, and you didn't disappoint us!

We received loads of brilliant photos showcasing the baking excellence of the good people of Dundalk during the Lockdown.

We had a tough task to decide the overall winner, but, in association with our sponsors Imperial Hotel and The Home Bakery we can now reveal that Ruairí Carpenter and his indulgent apple pie is our winner!

Explaining his creation, Ruairi said: "The recipe is from Alan McCabe from DKIT Culinary Arts. It was originally a Rhubarb tart but we adjusted to Apple. And custard was added."

Well congratulations Ruairi!

Check out his creation below - delicious!