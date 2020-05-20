UPDATED: North Louth missing person search underway

UPDATED: According to sources close to the search, the person has been found "safe and well".

Coastguard and gardai are coordinating a search this morning for a missing person in the Carlingford area of Louth.

According to LMFM, a Coastguard helicopter is being used in the search, which is being headed by gardai.

The name of the missing person has not been revealed yet, but it is understood the person was reported missing in the early hours of the morning.