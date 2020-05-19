Government announce increased funding for Pieta House

As confirmed by the Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly TD, the HSE will increase Pieta House’s funding by €141,608 per month once Covid-19 supports end.

The charity preventing suicide and self-harm has taken a major hit financially with the current pandemic.

In a statement, Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly TD confirmed the announcement.

“In addition to the continuation of the existing HSE funding of €2.03m per year, the HSE and Pieta House have now formally agreed to additional funding of €114,608 per month, equivalent to €343,824 per quarter once the current Government staffing cost schemes, of which Pieta House is availing, have ceased.

“The HSE has committed to provide cash flow support on a monthly basis, with the position to be reviewed after each quarter. The funding is being provided to fund an additional 300 hours of high-risk clients and the quarterly review will ensure that any client who commences a programme of support can have reasonable assurance of its completion.

“The cash flow support is also contingent on continuation of the process of engagement with the HSE to work towards creating a more sustainable funding model for the organisation. This arrangement will provide necessary support to Pieta as it, and the HSE, continue to work together.

“This pandemic is an extremely stressful time for some people, with many feeling suicidal. I am pleased that the HSE has reached an agreement with Pieta House that will see the HSE provide cash flow support of €114,608 per month for an additional 300 counselling hours to these high risk clients. I understand that this will commence when the Government schemes have ceased and will be reviewed after each quarter,” added Minister Daly.