REPORT: Teen arrested after Dundalk stabbing incident at house party
Following a stabbing incident at a house in Dundalk, a teenager has been arrested and two men have been injured, according to a report by LMFM.
The incident occurred at 3.30am this morning at a house in Castleross Estate, off the Castletown Road.
Both injured men were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda where their injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The male teenager who was arrested is being held for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station.
The scene of the incident has been sealed off for technical examination.
