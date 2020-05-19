REPORT: Teen arrested after Dundalk stabbing incident at house party

Following a stabbing incident at a house in Dundalk, a teenager has been arrested and two men have been injured, according to a report by LMFM.

The incident occurred at 3.30am this morning at a house in Castleross Estate, off the Castletown Road.

Both injured men were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda where their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The male teenager who was arrested is being held for questioning at Dundalk Garda Station.

The scene of the incident has been sealed off for technical examination.