Brilliant birthday surprise for Garda-mad Dundalk boy

While birthdays in Lockdown aren't as much fun as normal ones, for one local lad it turned out to be one that he'll never forget.

Garda-mad Faughart boy Ed Keegan nearly dropped his garda hat when he was paid a surprise visit by three local gardai on his birthday recently.

Gda Lindsay, Gda Masterson and Sgt McGovern took some time out to visit the Garda Superfan on his 6th birthday with some presents and a card.

Happy Birthday Ed! You look great in your Garda Uniform.