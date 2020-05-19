Dundalk flight attendant gives unique insight into 'eerily quiet' airports and 'skeletal' flying amid Covid-19

A local flight attendant has spoken of the strange experience these days of working on a commercial passenger jet on a transatlantic flight.

Caroline McEvoy, who also works as a stylist and fashion presenter, described a "very eerily quiet" Dublin airport and "equally eery" JFK in New York as she worked a 15 hour transatlantic flight yesterday.

Caroline, who works for Aer Lingus, explained that flight these days are "reserved for transportation of essential workers, repatriation and cargo".

The local woman captured a photograph of a New York City as her flight came into land, saying it was a "vision in the distance".

Like so many these days, Caroline added that they must also wear PPE, however she said getting back to flying was a positive first step for her personally.

"Yet with everything going on, wearing uncomfortable PPE, adapting to a new work environment and routines, it was so good seeing my colleagues and getting out of the house and feeling some normality in nothing that’s normal."

And despite the tiredness of a quick turnaround, she praised the work of her colleagues during these strange times.

"Although I felt like I had been hit by a train on my return this morning at 6am, having slept 2.5 hours in 21 hours. I have said before, I’m proud to fly, proud to work and proud to be an essential worker along with my aviation colleagues."