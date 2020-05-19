Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia Byrne (née Carroll), Marian Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in her son Damien’s home Carrickleck, Kingscourt. 18th May 2020. Patricia, daughter of the late Tom and May (Marlbog Road, Haggardstown) beloved wife of the late Patsy, dear mother of Alan and Damien loving granny of Daniel, Caoimhe, Darragh and Aoibheann, mother-in-law of Fiona and sister of Mary Mc Donald, Pat, Tony and John. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to 10 people only, Patricia Funeral Mass will take place privately. It can be viewed on 11am on Wednesday, 20th May, in St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge on ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Fulcher, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Jimmy, beloved husband of Ena (née McQuillan) and loving father of Bernie (Martin) and recently deceased Angela (Neary). Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons-in-law Gerry and Brian, grandchildren Nicola, Cormac, Lisa, Katelyn and Rebecca, sisters Ita (King) and Bernadette (Byrne), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral for Jimmy will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.