Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, May 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Moira Largey The Strand Hotel, Omeath, Louth / Bessbrook, Armagh / Belfast

Very deeply regretted by her partner Michael McArdle, her Brother Sorley (Omeath) and her brother Harry and his wife Ann (Belfast). Also by Willie and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Brian Toal, Baldoyle, Dublin / Dundalk

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital; sadly missed by his loving wife Vivienne, sons Damian, Martin and Andrew, daughters-in-law Sheridan and Fiona, grandchildren Ella, Reuben, Ailish, Róisín and Nathaniel, brothers Leslie and Seán, sisters Mairead and Maria, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday (19th May). You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 a.m.

The death has occurred of Peader J. Keenan, Spellickanne, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Peader son of the late Patrick and Bridget, beloved husband of Rose née Flynn, dear father of Fr. Pádraig, Marie, Briege Murphy (Ballindaggin, Co Wexford), Peader, Micheál, Thomas, Ciarán, and the late Colm and grandad of Roisin, Seán, Colm, James, Shane, Tora, Teo, Thomas, Patrick, Áine, Cailín, Majella, Lorna, Andrew, and Aoife, brother of Minnie Rudden, and the late Delia Keenan, Sean, Mai Noble, Eithne Hamill, Kathleen Cawley and uncle of the late Brian. Peader will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Margaret, Geraldine and Irene, Micheál’s partner Sara, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 10 people only, The Eucharistic Celebration of Thanksgiving of Peader’s life will take place privately. You can view the Mass at 1pm on Sunday 17th on http://studiorove.ie/pjkeenan/

His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

“Our Lady pray for us”

The death has occurred of Nicholas McCabe, Crinstown, Ardee

Peacefully in the loving care of Anam Cara, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, in his 93rd year. Former member of Louth County Council 50 years. Beloved husband of late Bernadette (McDonnell. Devoted father to Sinead, Tomas, Brid, Aine and Nicholas. Father in law to Niall, Paddy, Ann and Caroline. Grandad to Oisin, Aoibheann, Criomthann, Cliodhna, Cathal, Fergal, Mairead, Thomas, Dearbhaile, Caoimhe, Padraig, Cillian, Eoin, Eimear, Aaron and Dolly.

Great Grandad to Fionn and Orlaith.

Brother of Rita, Teresa, Sheelah (Kellett) and the late May.

Brother in law of David, Philomena (Brigidine Convent, Tullow) and the late Anthony, and dear friend Deirdre.

Deeply regretted by large circle of friends, neighbours and cousins.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral is strictly private.