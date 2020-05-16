Double 'attack' on Dundalk house branded 'reckless and dangerous'

A double attack on a house in Bay Estate has been condemned by a Dundalk TD who said it was a ‘reckless and dangerous incident’.

It is understood that a house in Cherryvale, where there were a number of people, including children, came under attack twice yesterday evening, initially at 4pm and again, around 6pm.

Ruairí Ó Murchú TD, who lives in the estate, said he had been told that a number of people arrived at the address in a car at 4pm and were armed with implements which were used to threaten people at the address and there were clashes with some of the people at the residence. Several projectiles, possibly bottles were thrown at the house also.

During these attacks a car hit a gate pillar at the house as it was driven towards a man standing in the garden of the property

Two hours later, at around 6pm, attackers returned and attacked the house again with bottles which contained flammable liquid, and multiple windows were smashed.

Deputy Ó Murchú, who visited the scene a short time after the second incident, said there was a worrying level of violence used in ‘these reckless and dangerous attacks’.

The Sinn Féin TD said: ‘What happened on Friday evening showed the audacity of the attackers who thought nothing of coming into a quiet, built-up residential area to attack a house where there were children, in broad daylight, not once, but twice.

‘Those who live at the house were traumatised and so were the neighbours and their families who witnessed these incidents. Many of those who live in this part of Bay Estate are older people who are rightly shocked and upset by what happened and I have assured them that Gardaí are investigating these attacks and are monitoring the situation closely.

‘And I say to those who carried out this attack – there is no good ending to this and no justification whatsoever. There is a need for calm as further violence is certainly not the solution.

‘I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact Gardaí in Dundalk or the Confidential Line on 1800 666 111’.