Louth legends say thanks to local volunteers

Louth is known as the Land of Legends, with stories from the Táin cycle and legends such as Fionn MacCumhaill and the Salmon of Knowledge all coming out of the wee county. But legends walk among us every day – volunteers.

Monday the 18th May should have been the start of National Volunteering Week but as with so many things during this crisis it had to be postponed and is now taking place in September.

The team in Louth Volunteer Centre, however, wanted to mark the date by thanking volunteers and showing them how much they are appreciated by their community.

Gráinne Berrill, Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, says: “National Volunteering Week is a time when we celebrate the contribution of volunteers in our communities. Volunteers have been an essential part of the response to the Covi-19 crisis.

"Every day, all across Louth there are volunteers delivering groceries, meals, prescriptions and newspapers to people who are vulnerable or cocooning; there are children writing letters to older people; there are volunteers making masks to protect vulnerable people; voluntary services such as the Red Cross are bringing people to essential hospital appointments; not to mention people checking in on neighbours who are on their own and so much more.

"We couldn’t allow what should have been the start of National Volunteering Week, and the first day of the first phase of reopening Ireland, pass without thanking our local volunteers, who are legends in our own communities!”

So, the Louth Volunteer Centre team put out a call for local legends to say a few words of thanks and appreciation. The really positive response they received is a sign of the high regard volunteers are held in.

From the world of sports Ireland stars and local men Steve Staunton and Rob Kearney were quick to send in a video, as Louth LGFA Captain and all Ireland winning St. Mochta’s woman Aoife Byrne; Louth GAA Captain Bevan Duffy also sent his regards. Dundalk FC were eager to express their thanks to volunteers.

Louth Volunteer Centre also say they had a fantastic response from stars from the world of entertainment and Cooley woman Zoe Conway, who entranced so many local people with her RTE Concert Orchestra concerts sent in a gorgeous video.

Apparently the levels of excitement were very high when the Louth Volunteer Centre team received a video from the legend that is Johnny Logan – especially with this being Eurovision Week - he even sang Hold me Now before thanking all Louth volunteers for looking after us all.

Louth Volunteer Centre launched their #LouthLandofLegends campaign on Monday across all social media channels @volunteerlouth. They are also inviting people to submit their volunteering stories, or stories of the difference volunteers have made to them.

You can submit stories, photos and videos on their website www.volunteerlouth.ie. If you have any questions about becoming a volunteer or if you are a community group or organisation who needs volunteers contact the team at info@volunteerlouth.ie or 0419809008.