Local credit unions connecting with cocooners in our community

As part of their Covid-19 Community Response Fund, Dundalk and Cuchulainn Credit Unions have partnered with the Covid response teams in the HSE Louth and Louth County Council on several community initiatives.

One colourful project that blossomed is the repurposing of Dundalk Tidy Town’s Seed Bombs, originally to be used as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Hundreds of packs of wild meadow flowers are being distributed to those cocooning in our community through Louth PPN’s teams, Flexibus and Cuidigh Linn and also to some mental health residential care settings in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda through the HSE.

The seed bombs were donated to the project by Dundalk Tidy Towns. Each seed bomb contains an array of flora, all you need is a container or a patch of grass, some water and patience. You will be rewarded with a rainbow of colour, nature at its very best.

A second collaboration is Letters to Cocooners. We have invited children to write a letter to someone who is cocooning at the moment, taking a little time to put pen to paper and share some of their own experiences of life in lockdown. We have had some absolutely lovely letters and drawings so far and the first batch is on its way, in the post, to some of our cocooners across Dundalk and its wider community. Full details on this are available here

Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union, said “the restrictions imposed by COVID 19 have certainly not dampened the spirit of collaboration. The power of coming together means that our reach and impact is stronger, teamwork definitely is something that has come to the fore during this crisis. We are delighted to continue to support our wider community, it is the foundation on which our Credit Unions are built.”

