Louth Covid-19 figures readjusted down by one case

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in County Louth has been readjusted downwards by a single case to 734, according to the latest figures.

Yesterday's number was set at 735 however, this has now been corrected.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also confirmed that a further 10 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,506 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday 14 May the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12th May (23,259 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “All indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and have given further advice to Government. We still want to see progress over the coming days. We need to continue our physical distancing and hygiene measures if we are to continue to suppress the spread of the disease.”