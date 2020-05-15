Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa McAleer (née Copas), Dublin Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, in the tender and loving care of her devoted family. Beloved wife of Edward (Patsy) and dear mother of Gloria (Brady), Adrian, Alan and Gary. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, grandchildren Samuel, Nathan, Jason, Calum, Amy, Lauren, Emily, Patrick, Grace and Ardan, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Valerie, Linda and Samantha, sisters Philomena and Bernie, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Michael, Brendan and Peter and sisters Monica, Veronica, Jane and Olive.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mary Theresa's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering her and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on St. Patrick's Parish Facebook Page on Saturday, 16th at 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Cerebral Palsy.