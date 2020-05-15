Man to appear at Dundalk court over €70,000 drugs seizure

Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to a €70,000 drugs seizure in Dundalk on Thursday.

The man will appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.00am.

On Thursday, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs, Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car on Castle Road, Dundalk.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a large quantity cocaine (analysis pending) along with a number of items associated with drug dealing including scales and plastic bags. A sum of cash (£6,500 Stg) was also seized