Dundalk gardai uncover €70,000 in cocaine after car stop

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs, Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit today stopped and searched a car on Castle Road, Dundalk.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a large quantity cocaine (analysis pending) along with a number of items associated with drug dealing including scales and plastic bags. A sum of cash (£6,500 Stg) was also seized.

One man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station. The value of the cocaine seized is believed to be is in excess of €70,000.

Investigations are ongoing.