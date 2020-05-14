Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club in Carlingford offering takeaway afternoon tea

The Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club in Carlingford are delighted to announce that their Homemade breads, Sweet treats and Famous Sparkling Afternoon tea is now available to order for takeaway.

Whether it's a birthday spent in lockdown or a postponed communion that requires a small "Cheer me up". Let us know and we will put something special together.

Pre-orders can be placed Monday - Friday from 9am to 5pm for collection on Saturday or Sunday between 10am and 1pm.

Pre-orders and payments will be taken over the phone.

Each collection will have a collection time slot to ensure social distancing and to avoid queues.

To order please call +353 86 042 9145 or email info@fshc.ie

The Four Seasons Team



