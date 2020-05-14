Local Business
Dundalk coffee shop 'taking baby steps back to where they want to be'
Covid-19
A local coffee shop has explained how they are taking their first "baby steps" back to reopening their business after shutting completely in mid-March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Taking to Facebook, 23 Seats on Crowe Street in Dundalk said they cannot wait to see their customers again.
"We will be open tomorrow from 9-1pm for takeaway coffees and pastries only. We're taking baby steps to get back to where we want to be, but we can't wait to see you all for a chat!
Owner Alan Graham advised patrons to "order en route as we can only have two customers in the shop at a time. We will have some spaced out seating at the front and we ask that you please be vigilant in your social distancing as you wait! Let's do this!"
