Minister for Health reveals full extent of Dealgan House supports

Following a question in the Dáil last week from local TD Ruairi Ó Murchú in connection with the workings of the RCSI Hospital Group - which was parachuted into Dealgan House Nursing Home in April during a severe Covid-19 outbreak - Minister for Health Simon Harris has revealed the full extent of the supports that have and are in place at the local nursing home.

These included:

· Consultant Geriatrician Support (Support GP, review and assess residents)

· Director of Nursing Support (Provide leadership in absence of Nursing home DON)

· Infection Prevention and Control Support (advice, education and training for staff)

· Occupational Health Support (review and support staff on sick leave)

· Clinical Nurse Manager (Assist with daily leadership in the home)

· Nursing (Ensure safe staffing levels maintained) including 2 CHO community nurses

· Healthcare Assistants (ensure safe staffing maintained)

· Receptionist (Assist with communication with residents families)

· Contract Cleaners (Ensure hygiene standards maintained)

· Practice Development (Training in relation to PPE/Guidelines)

There were also a wide range of measures taken in order to control the spread of Covid-19, he added, including:

· All residents are now nursed in single rooms.

· PPE is readily available.

· Cleaning standards and practices are supported by external cleaning contractors and ongoing staff training is in place.

In addition, he said that "comprehensive testing of all staff and residents has taken place. Staff that have been diagnosed positive, have taken appropriate isolation precautions and they have been isolating at home, in line with national guidelines. Staff are now beginning to return to their place of work post isolation and the return of Dealgan staff will be reviewed and weekly meetings scheduled to plan safely the handover of operations to the home."

Minister Harris added that the home remains closed to admissions at present, but this "will be reviewed with the registered provider, Public Health and HIQA, who are fully aware of the current situation. Full staffing complement, necessary for reopening, is anticipated to be in place by month end."

He concluded his statement, saying: "The HSE have advised that the situation has stabilised in the nursing home and the staff support in place has enabled safe staffing levels for residents. There is currently no further spread of Covid-19, which will be monitored closely on a daily basis."

Speaking to the Democrat, this afternoon, local TD Ruairi ó Murchu said while he welcomed the Minister's response, answers are still needed.

"We need clarity on the future plans for the RCSI Hospital Group in Dealgan Nursing Home and what conditions need to be met in order for them to safely withdraw and how the health of patients and staff will be monitored into the future.

"Families still need answers as to what happened here, when and why. I repeat my calls, and those of the families and staff I have spoken to, for a preliminary inquiry to arrest any residual issues before the RCSI Hospital Group leaves, ahead of a full inquiry, whenever the current restrictions allow."

He added: "At the very least, a mechanism for speaking to families and staff, and recording their concerns and testimonies, needs to be found now."