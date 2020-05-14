Gardai
Dundalk gardai make arrest during €7000 drugs seizure
Gardaí from the Dundalk Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in Dundalk yesterday and during the course of the search, Gardaí recovered approximately €7,000 worth of Cannabis Herb along with items associated with drug dealing.
One man in his forties was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
He was later charged and released on bail to appear at Dundalk District Court in the coming weeks.
