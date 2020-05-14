'People are forgetting about the children in all this,' says Carlingford Adventure Centre owner following criticism

The owner of Carlingford Adventure Centre, which has come in for criticism due to Tusla using the facility to base five children during the Covid-19 crisis, has come out and said that "people are forgetting about the children in all this".

Responding to the Democrat, Tom McArdle said: "It's all about these kids' mental health. They stay in the facility and they are adhering to strict Covid restrictions in terms of physical and social distancing."

Mr McArdle has said that, in the three weeks in which the children have been staying at the facility, he has noticed the positive impact the stay has had on them.

"The improvement in their wellbeing since arriving three weeks ago has been exponential," he explained.

He added that while the children have benefited from the stay, it has also alleviated some of the pressure on staff services at Tusla during the pandemic.

As a sign of their gratitude, Tom said that the children also decided they wanted to pick up litter along the beach at Carlingford, of their own accord.

"People are simply forgetting about the children in this story," the Carlingford Adventure Centre owner reiterated.

The response comes after the Sunday World ran a story in which it said that locals were left stunned when they were told that the Government state body was using the facility, despite Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

The Sunday World reported that five children and five staff were staying at the facility in response to the Covid pandemic as part of a "short-stay programme".

Mr McArdle also revealed that due to the negative publicity, Carlingford Adventure Centre would be slow to fully reopen parts of its facility, despite an ability to do so during the next phase of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions due to begin on May 18.

In a statement to the Democrat, Tusla explained that they are working with Carlingford Adventure Centre to "alleviate present staff challenges within its own frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Adding: "Five Tusla staff and five children are using the facility in response to the pandemic on a short-stay programme. Strict public health measures are being adhered to in line with Government direction, such as physical distancing, cough etiquette, hand and personal hygiene. This is particularly important given that Tusla is classified as an essential frontline public service."

The statement continued: "As a further protective public health measure, the group is being isolated from the local community without access to the village for the duration of the programme. None of the group has contracted Covid-19 and all are being continuously monitored for any signs of symptoms in line with national public health direction.

"The Centre is operating at a significantly reduced participant capacity further enabling the strict adherence to public health measures.”