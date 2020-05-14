Dundalk gardai arrest man with screwdriver and items believed to be stolen

In the early hours of this morning, Dundalk Gardaí responding to a call about males acting suspiciously in the Nicholas Avenue area stopped and searched two males shortly after midnight.

One of the males was found to be in possession of a screwdriver and a number of items of property believed to be stolen.

This male was arrested and charged and will appear before Dundalk District Court later today.

Dundalk Gardaí wish to thank the community for their vigilance in this case and wish to encourage people to contact Gardaí in relation to any suspicious behaviour.