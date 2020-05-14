Historic fire that broke out in Dundalk pub

Glancing through an old Tempest Annual I noticed that there was a big fire in Seatown on the night of May 17, 1967, the date of the 'Big Fair Day' which was once very important in old Dundalk's social calendar. The report taken from the files of the Dundalk Democrat states ----

'A famous old Dundalk public house, at the junction of Seatown and Chapel Street, known locally as “Mother Maguires” was gutted by fire on May 17.'

I do not recall that particular fire but I do recall that licenced premises which was, after its restoration, to become 'Tom Sexton's', a premises that was famous for its pub quizzes when the Seatown Festival was still running. It was also well known as being a 'tied pub' at the beginning of the twentieth century. This was one the many licenced premises in town for which the purchase money was loaned by local breweries and there are still a couple of roundels at the front and on its gable which denotes this type of ownership. The Seatown pub got the name 'Mother Maguire's' from the fact that it was run by a widow named Maguire in the first half of the century, up until about the time of the Second World War Emergency.

The report has also reminded me that there used to be quite a few fires in public houses in Dundalk; occurrences which led to applications by the County Fire Officer, who by co-incidence was also named Maguire, to make an application to the District Court Justice to have combustible wooden or other fittings removed from these premises before their annual Liquor Licences were renewed. This action was taken under the Fire Brigade Act in the wake of the disastrous Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin in 1981.

Many more pubs

The story of the Seatown fire has also reminded me that there were many more licenced premises in Dundalk over 100 years ago than there are today. I see from Victor Withmarsh's illustrated book 'Old Dundalk' that there were a total of 138 such premises in Dundalk in 1917, 33 of these were 'tied houses' (27 of them controlled by the MacArdle, Moore Brewery) and no fewer that 338 licenced premises in Louth in that year.

The number of pubs operating in Dundalk had greatly declined since the beginning of the century and will, probably, be even fewer after the present virus pandemic has passed. Indeed, I wonder if there will even be 38 pubs opening in all of County Louth in 2021?