The Dundalk ‘Ecco’ that lingered for over 40 years

There used to be a joke in Dundalk over fifty years ago that the name of the electronics company that was based in the old 'Cox's Field' part of Town was just a misspelling of the word 'echo' for a sound that repeats itself and hangs around for a long time. Indeed, many important people were under that misapprehension and a prominent clergyman of the time famously misspelled the name of the company in a letter to the Editor of the Democrat.

The truth is that the name is just an acrostic (a name made up from the first letters of a poem or phrase) of 'Electronics Components Company Overseas' which was the name chosen by the General Electric Company of the United States, a multinational conglomerate founded by Thomas Edison in 1889, whose headquarters is based in New York that purchased the factory premises from G.E.C. of Dunleer in 1965. This new company started up in the Demesne in 1966 with just 100 workers but grew to a workforce of almost 2,000 by the mid-1970s. In fact, this source of employment for Dundalk and district must rank along with the four or five great engineering companies that brought much needed employment to the area over the past 200 years, including – the G.N.R. (I) railway company, Manisty's Foundry, Carroll's tobacco company and the various footwear manufacturing of the mid-twentieth century. It has been conservatively reckoned that Ecco and the smaller firms that supplied it had employed somewhere in the region of 15,000 persons from the North East region during the 42 years in which it and its succeeding companies used the premises along the Ecco Road. Whether this estimate is correct or not is open to debate but it cannot be denied that the Ecco factory filled a much needed gap in employment in Town during very difficult times after the Railway Locomotive Works closed down in 1958.

Much of the success of the company was due to the work and brilliance of the first President and Managing Director of the company Ted Jambro, an American who built himself a ranch style residence at Ravensdale where he lived until the company was well established in 1974 with a workforce of around 1,500. Ted died in March 2003 but his name is not forgotten by thousands of Dundalk families who earned a good living and education as a result of his endeavours.

It was the ordinary men and women who worked there, however, who contributed most to the success of the electronics industry in Dundalk over a period of nearly fifty years. I knew many of them who came from over a wide are on both sides of the Border and have nothing but respect for the many mothers and fathers who worked so hard to put 'bread and butter' on the tables of their young families in difficult times for Dundalk.

There are many stories about what went on at the Ecco but one in particular told to me by my friend Noel Sharkey, from Blackrock, who worked for the Harris and later Littel (the correct spelling) Fuse company for nearly thirty years has greatly amused me. Noel assures me that he knew of one Dundalk lady worked for two separate shifts in factory, under two different names, to ensure that she earned enough money to properly rear her family! Another story was that the factory manufactured electronic parts for the French Exocet missiles that were fired in Iraq during the First Gulf War. This story was kept out of the media for fear of retaliation against the factory.

Yet another story, that is true, was that much of the machinery owned by the Littel Fuse company was transported to China after the factory finally closed in 2008 for use in industries in that country.

Of the many employees that worked in the Ecco the one person that stands out was Arthur Kinahan who is still supplying pictures to the Dundalk Democrat. Arthur had came from the G.E.C. factory run by Martin McCourt in Dunleer and worked for over forty years as an Overseer at the factory. All through this time he was recording social activities in and around Dundalk, as well as documenting news stories for the Democrat and other media. I can testify that Arthur has put himself in many difficult and dangerous situations over those years to get great pictures.

Another stalwart of the Ecco factory is Jack McQuillian from Priory Villas who was an old Railway Works man who has written several books about the railway system and another publication 'Voices of Dundalk' which records the lives of prominent Dundalk people of the last century. Happily, Jack is still alive, in a nursing home at Blackrock.

Thinking about the story of the Ecco electronics factory, the thought has come to my mind that, strangely, in times of trouble and stress, something has come up for Dundalk which has helped to relieve the economic difficulties of the times. One tale related to me by my old friend Anthony O'Hagan from his researches into old newspaper reports is that, at the time the dignitaries were about to cut the first sod for the first railway line in the autumn of 1845, somewhere near the present Hill Street Bridge, a man from Mid-Louth came across the fields to relate to them about the failure of the first potato crop in County Louth. This must have been terrible news but, somehow, Dundalk survived and even thrived as a result of the coming of the railways to the area.

Other industries, like the tobacco factory and the footwear industries, were to come to Dundalk in very difficult times and these were followed by the Harp Brewery and the Ecco electronics factory.

I sincerely hope and pray that we may have some good news soon about something that may help to boost the fortunes of Dundalk and its inhabitants when the present Covid 19 pandemic comes to an end!