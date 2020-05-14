Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, May 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat McCluskey, Malahide, Dublin / Belfast, Antrim / Armagh / Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Violet and predeceased by his son Frank. Very sadly missed by his children Trisha, Rosie, Catherine and Jack, sons-in-law Damien and Billy, daughters-in-law Sharon and Jennifer, grandchildren Patrick, Mark, Kevin, Siobhan, Sarah, Billy, Danny, Sean and Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place for immediate family.