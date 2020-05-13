Dundalk court appearance in relation to €1.1m drugs and €550,000 cash seizure

Gardaí have charged the two men, aged 50 and 39, and one woman, aged 43, who were arrested in relation to a €1.1 Million Drugs and €550,000 Cash Seizure on 11th May following searches in several counties.

All three persons are due to appear before Dundalk District Court this evening at 7.00pm.

Two males, aged 50 and 39, and a female aged 43, were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence, contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

A number of follow up searches were carried out in counties Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford.