Local Cllr: Maintenance at Dundalk graveyard to resume

After several queries from Dundalk people visiting loved one's graves at Dowdallshill, local Cllr Seán Kelly says he has gotten an assurance from Louth County Council that maintenance will recommence at the graveyard from next Monday, May 18th.

The maintenance work was suspended due to Covid restrictions but will recommence on Monday as outside work is allowed from then onwards. In recent weeks some of the aisles separating graves, especially in the older part of the cemetery, have become severely overgrown as shown.

Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping at the graveyard have been asked to report this to the Council also.