Cllr Kelly: 'Dundalk junction continues to be a major problem'

Local Cllr Seán Kelly says he has raised the issue of the junction at Linenhall Street / Church Street with the local council once more.

The Council management have now said that a Stage 3 Safety Audit will be completed after all works have been finalised. The first audit received two months ago showed that HGVs and buses must cross the centre line in order to complete the turn.

Cllr Kelly commented: "The overall project has greatly enhanced the area but this junction continues to be a major problem, we have a situation where large vehicles and some cars are crossing the line in order to make the turn and traffic in both directions is coming to a complete halt. Now is the time to start to identify a solution and not wait for another report that is going to show the same result as the one we already have."

Cllr Maeve Yore asked: "If this report shows a similar outcome as the previous one, will the Council act?", to which Council management stated they would take on board all advice from report.

Cllrs Edel Corrigan and Conor Keelan also spoke in relation to this issue and the presence of HGVs in town centre and Maxwells Row.