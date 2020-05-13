Louth TD calls for formal Commission of Investigation into Dundalk nursing home deaths

Louth Deputy Ged Nash says he has formally contacted the Minister for Health to request the establishment of a formal Commission of Investigation into the deaths of 23 residents of Dealgan House.

He said: “Families needs answers to so many legitimate questions around the care of their lost loved ones, the actions of Dealgan House management who were responsible for the care of residents and the response of the HSE/RCSI when they first became aware of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“A mere after the fact inspection by HIQA to be undertaken at the home on a date yet to be determined is not adequate.

“In order for the full facts to be determined, an investigation under the terms of Commission of Investigations Act 2004 must be established by the Minister for Health without delay. The families and the memory and dignity of their late loved-ones are entitled to no less.”