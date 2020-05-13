Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa Fletcher (née Connor), Leeds, England and formerly of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Louth

Suddenly at her home in Leeds on Tuesday, 5th May. Predeceased by her father Michael, mother Kathleen and brother David. Teresa will be missed by her husband Paul, sons Daniel, Andrew and Brandon, daniel’s partner Zoe and her 3 grandchildren Emily, Amelia and Leo.

Teresa will also be remembered and missed dearly by her brothers and sisters, Gerry, Josie, Mickey, Pauline, Pat, Mary, Martin, Catriona, Regina, Alan, Damien and Gearldine, her brothers and sisters in-law, each of her many nieces & nephews along with grand nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Dawn & her husband Roger, mother-in-law Linda and father-in-law John (Predeseased), and her entire family circle & friends.

May Tersea’s body and soul rest in Eternal Peace

A mass will be held to remember Teresa at a later date.