Louth TD: National Pen has advertised call centre jobs for Tunisian base

National Pen, the Dundalk-based merchandise branding company that announced 176 jobs losses in the County Louth town on Friday, has advertised call centre jobs at its facility in Tunisia, a Sinn Féin TD has revealed.

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú said he had been contacted today (Tuesday) by workers at the Dundalk call centre to alert him to the fact that National Pen has advertised for Italian, French, German, Spanish and English-speaking agents at its branch in Tunis.

The jobs, posted on www.toplanguagejobs.com/Top-Language-Jobs/All-Top-Language-Jobs/Tunisia/ in the last 24 hours, offers Spanish, German, Italian, French and English-speaking roles in Tunisia and comes a day after the firm removed similar jobs from another website, tanitjobs.com after they were contacted by the media.

The tanitjobs.com positions were advertised two days before workers in Dundalk were told of plans to ‘reconfigure’ the National Pen call centre.

In addition, Deputy Ó Murchú said he had been in touch with workers who have been chosen to represent their teams at negotiations with management, starting on Thursday May 14, who have been refused union representation by National Pen.

The Sinn Féin TD said he there is ‘growing anger’ among staff at the refusal of management to allow workers the option of having representation from unions who are ‘better versed’ in EU and Irish employment law.

Mr Ó Murchú said he is also concerned about the fate of around 50 Japanese workers at the facility because their visa status in Ireland is directly linked to their jobs in National Pen.

There are fears, he said, that the only offer that will be made to these staff is redeployment in Japan.

He said he is ‘angered by the tactics of National Pen’ who have so far not responded to a request from him and his colleague, Imelda Munster TD, to meet to discuss the situation in Dundalk.

The Sinn Féin TDs have written to Business Minister Heather Humphreys outlining their concerns about the negotiations and to alert the department to the jobs advertisements.

National Pen, and the situation faced by workers at the plant, is expected to be raised in Leinster House this week by Louth TDs.

It is understood that three Japanese workers will represent their 50-strong team, with a further representative each from ten teams, including the main European language teams, some of which have 30 to 40 members.

Mr Ó Murchú said: ‘Workers are angry that they had been told, out of the blue, on Friday that because of a global downturn in small and medium businesses – which form the backbone of National Pen’s order book – that lay-offs would have to happen, only for them to discover their jobs were already being advertised in Tunisia.

'When this was brought to National Pen’s attention, by myself and others, the jobs were removed from one website and put up on another. Deputy Munster and I have written to National Pen seeking that the workers be afforded union representation and experience at these ‘negotiations’ but I understand that has been refused.

‘The company has offered workers ‘specific training on the role of the representatives’ and have ruled out workers being able to draw on unions’ experience. This is absolutely outrageous and among the worst industrial practices I have ever heard of.

‘To ask people, the majority of whom are not from Ireland and have no experience whatsoever in negotiations on Irish employment law, to take part in negotiations with a globally-experienced management team is beyond comprehension.

‘The whole process, which had been handed to staff as a take it or leave it mechanism, is weighted against the workers. Government has to step in and ensure that National Pen, which received €1.5 million from the State in grants since 2015, provides a level playing field for staff in these negotiations.

‘And every effort has to be made to ensure that, in the first instance, these jobs can be kept in Dundalk’.