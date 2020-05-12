Those changing times in our rural idles throughout a long lifetime

There were three big social changes in my time. The 1950s when we moved to St. Colman’s Gardens; the new council houses in the village; the 90s when the computers arrived in the Ordnance Survey and changed mapping forever, and 2020...... well, we’ve yet to see about that.

The 50s was a very exciting time for us boys and indeed girls. We all had the freedom of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. In the village; Rostrevor was still ‘A place of residence for those threading on the heels of the aristocracy’ and on the small hill farms where we all had links, the tractor was just beginning to arrive.

I was standing on the stone floor of Barry’s kitchen looking out the back window. The two old brothers were trying to break up the rough field across the loanin with a brand new grey Ferguson tractor pulling a horse plough.

It was very innovative but would never catch on. The plan was for each brother to take a turn driving the tractor while the other took a turn between the handles of the plough.

It didn’t really work; the power of the tractor was too great for the design of the plough. Stones under the soil couldn’t be negotiated and whin roots were being caught between the coulter and the beam.

It was a bit of a circus, points on the sock of the plough were being broken as its handles pitched dangerously in the air. And to add to the predicament neighbours had come to watch; ‘those behind cried forward while those in front cried back’. A public display of an idea to reclaim marginal land that had for now gone wrong.

The Barrys were cousins of my mother. It was the middle of the day and Rose was ‘boiling the dinner.’ The tension and the drama from the field behind the house was making her flustered and on edge. She took the pot of potatoes off the crook and went out to drain them at the door. Even yet it would be very unusual for a light aircraft to fly over Barry’s now unoccupied house, but on that day and at that moment more than sixty years ago one just did. Prompting Rose to look up at the sky, wipe her hands in her apron and leave the pot where it was.

In a tone of quiet resignation she said, ‘I’ll not bother making dinner, sure look at what they’re at next’.

Alfie Hamilton was another neighbour. His house was a ‘rough shop’. I remember him going to the bank with a tin of fragmented white fivers. Seems the rats had chattered them in the mattress of his bed. And yes he did get the value back. Somewhere there’s a black and white photograph the Tillage Officer took of the sick cow Alfie took into the house. A sick cow that in a couple of days ‘ lay down’. Alfie administered pints of poitin --- the cow got up, wrecked the kitchen --- then died. ‘If it wasn’t for the new oilcloth’ Alfie said. ‘I’d never have got her slid out’.

Carpenham, is one of the most desirable residences in the village; a historic mansion with extensive gardens and panoramic views.

Lord and Lady Ballyedmond lived there in the 1990s and the family still own it. Lord Ballyedmond was Edward Haughey from Kilcurry and one of Ireland's richest men. In the 1950s the Liddels were the occupants and for a short time we lived in a small flat in the yard.

The Liddel’s were from Howth, their son Laurence when retired and living in Australia wrote a wonderful account of his time at private school in Dublin. Titled ‘Old Columban 1928-1933.’ It's an account full of insight and humour. I like the line, ‘ There were no Roman Catholics at St. Columbas, even Presbyterians were regarded as something strange!’ Mr and Mrs Liddle were tolerant, they totally disregarded us village children playing in the grounds.

And they were eccentric, they had their own car and chauffeur yet I recall them making a full-blown outing out of walking down to the village to get the Warrenpoint bus. And that’s not the half of it. It was their practice to spend two weeks at the height of the summer season in the premier suite of The Great Northern Hotel. Yes the one (that used to be) in Rostrevor half a mile from their home.

They had their own gardeners, and household servants yet this is what they did. Were they years ahead of their time? Should we do this --- we could forgo the inoculations, the dreadful travel, the dashed expectations and the awful lurgies we bring back. Instead take two lovely relaxing weeks in your local five star hotel.

Like the Liddels you could always nip home for anything you forgot, keep abreast of local gossip in the hotel bar and be fairly sure of everything you ate and drank. And on top of that like the Liddels you could have your gardener bring fresh vegetables every day and have your own household staff attend you in the hotel ---- or have I lost the run of myself. Of course I have; because maybe, possibly, (God willing) in time, we’ll all be back to our old ways, venturing further and farther afield ---- drinking mojitos and dancing flamencos while gallivanting in the sun.