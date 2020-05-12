Tommy Mulholland was a driving force behind Louth sport

Tommy Mulholland, who passed away peacefully on April 20, was a major driving force behind sport in the Kilkerley area, especially athletics.

Having rose to prominence in the mid-1950s, the first major feat of his distinguished career saw him finish second in the 1956 county novices’ championship in the colours of Channonrock outfit, Setanta. He was Louth junior champion that same year and earned team glory in both categories alongside his brother, Gene.

The pair would later move to Mountpleasant AC, taking McDonnell Cup success in 1958, and Tommy would win the first of his eight senior championship medals when finishing seventh in the 1959 running. Six further successes, between 1963-1968, came after his move to the Kilkerley club.

He had finished second in his final campaign with Mountpleasant and was again runner-up the following year, leading Kilkerley to its maiden senior title.

A great friend of the late Tom Litchfield, Tommy’s first time abroad was in his company as Tom won the 10-mile road race at Crystal Palace in 1957.

The next time he’d set foot outside of the Emerald Isle was also for athletics and almost 30 years later. He was asked to coach an international team travelling to Geneva for an open-cross-country event.

Having received only days’ notice, after the side’s supremo had to pull out, there was quite some scrambling involved to get Tommy a passport and even when he did arrive at the airport, the ticket wasn’t in his name.

But, having overcome all the logistical difficulties, the team won the Senior Cup on offer in Switzerland and as a sign of their gratitude, gave it to Tommy, a crown which still resides in the Mulholland family home.

Through the ’60s, his own athletics endeavours continued to produce in the form of silverware, Kilkerley reigning supreme in team events all across the county and country. The Wexford six-miler was won on a few occasions, among other competitions.

Perhaps, though, it was in later life, when he managed his farming livelihood with running, that he excelled most. A strong competitor on the ‘veterans’ scene, Tommy partook in races well into his 50s.

Though his role by that point gradually became more supportive and he was the driving force behind the formation of a new club in the area in 1980/’81 under NACAI rules. His own children, James, Ann Marie (Thornton), Thomas, Roisin (Duffy), Mairéad (Kirk), John, Claire and Eilish (O’Hare), got involved and so he and loving wife Margaret were great followers.

Camogie and football in Kilkerley Emmets were among the sports the next generation played, though a particular highlight for Tommy would have been watching Roisin and Mairéad land Ulster senior football championship glory with Inniskeen in 1994, their defeat of St. Eunan’s in Letterkenny involving many from the Kilkerley area.

Eilish, meanwhile, was a half-time games participant at the 1996 All-Ireland hurling final between Wexford and Limerick.

The 2010 Leinster final meeting of Louth and Meath was one of his saddest days. An Honorary President of the local Emmets club, it was on that July afternoon that he told some of his family that he’d never see his county win another provincial championship. Unfortunately, the intervening period has proven him correct.

A quiet man, in later years himself and Margaret made good use of their time, spending weekends at club matches around the county, but especially those involving Kilkerley. Six, seven or sometimes eight clashes of the summer programme would be taken in in quick succession.

And then there was the gang from Knockbridge, Kilkerley and Kilcurry/Faughart that would set sail for the Galway Races on an annual basis, with members of the Mulholland family joining the crew in the west at various stages in the week.

There was an unwritten rule among the travelling brigade, though. Neither politics nor Kilkerley and Roche’s rivalry could be discussed.

At Tommy’s funeral mass, which took place on April 23, Fr Gerry Campbell talked about the three Ms in his life, mass, milking and matches. There was a fourth, he added, his dear soulmate Margaret.

May he rest in peace.