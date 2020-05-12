€1.1m drugs and €550,000 cash seized after Louth interception

In the course of ongoing investigations targeting serious and organised crime, involving criminals operating in the Dublin Metropolitan, Eastern and North Western regions, at approximately 6pm, on Monday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a number of vehicles that were observed in the Donore Road and North Road areas of Drogheda, Co Louth.



Two males, aged 50 and 39, and a female aged 43, were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence, contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. The three persons are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Garda stations in Dublin.



A number of follow up searches were carried out in counties Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford.



In the course of this operation a substantial quantity of cash, estimated to be in excess of €550,000, most of which was vacuum packed, was located and seized along with substances believed to be cocaine and illicit prescription drugs, with a total estimated street value in excess of €1.1 million. (The value is estimated and subject to confirmation, following completion of forensic examination of the substances seized).





Three vehicles, six high value watches, two encrypted communications devices and two signal blocking devices were also seized. Investigations are ongoing.



Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, said: "The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau continues to pursue those involved in serious and organised crime, while restrictions on movement associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are in place, leading to another successful outcome to an operation, involving the seizure of significant quantities of controlled drugs and cash and other property believed to be the proceeds of crime and the arrest of three suspects”.