Welcome news for Dundalk as SEEK urban arts festival to return

While most, if not all, events have been either postponed for 12 months, or rescheduled for later in the year due the the Covid-19 outbreak, there was welcome news on the local front with the announcement that the much-praised contemporary urban arts festival SEEK will return to the streets of Dundalk this year.

Speaking to the Democrat, Town Centre Commercial manager, Martin McElligott explained that after the very successful 2019 project, everyone involved was “so happy” with the response from the general public and visitors alike.

“The unique ethos behind the festival proved to be a big hit, and the sheer dedication of the Seek team to deliver a quality public art project really does shine through,” Mr McElligott said.

He also added that the 2020 project can and will go ahead, but would not be without alteration due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted so many lives.

“This year we will be rescheduling the project, with new dates set for August 1st to August 8th 2020, while we were on the cusp of announcing some of the art worlds biggest international street artists, the Seek team have had to make a reluctant decision to postpone any overseas artists that are not already living here in Ireland.

“We will again this year be headlining exciting, indigenous Irish talent, which we will be announcing in the coming weeks.”

Sarah Daly from creative spark said that Creative Spark is delighted to work with BIDS and the Seek team again for 2020,

“Although we have had to change our plans, we will still bring an exciting and diverse line up of artists to the streets of Dundalk this August. Support from Creative Ireland will allow us to run some outdoor workshops for children, working within safe guidelines, and to provide an opportunity for the public to meet and engage with the artists during our walking tours. We hope Seek 2020 will bring a much needed boost to the town centre this summer.”

Martin praised the support, given the difficult time, of Seek’s sponsors.

“We are delighted that our main sponsors “Colourtrend” would be with us again this year as will Creative Ireland, Dundalk Tidy Towns, and Louth County Council. All our sponsors recognise the important role art has to play in Dundalk’s public domain, and now more than ever, keeping Dundalk moving forward is very important.

“We all have so much to do and working together is one of our many strengths to which we will draw on.”