Let's recognise the community superstars who are making life easier for Dundalk people during Covid-19

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dundalk people have shown themselves more than willing to step up to the plate when it comes to helping others at this difficult time.

Incredible acts of kindness and generosity have been recorded by people who have been more than willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own.

“We want to give these people and their projects, no matter how big or small, the recognition they deserve,” David Lynch, editor of the Dundalk Democrat said.

To that end, the Dundalk Democrat is launching the Dundalk Superstars series to raise awareness of the initiatives that have been set up in Dundalk to help local people get through Covid-19. It’s a celebration of a massive community effort across the entire county at a time that history will never forget.

Are you involved in a local project or initiative helping others at this time? Or would you like to highlight the work of a group or individuals that has helped you or people you know?

Then get in touch with us today and let’s celebrate the champions who are making Dundalk people’s lives a little easier at this time.

Email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie or send us a WhatsApp to 0860415618. Let's stand together, while staying apart, because we've never needed each other more.