Dundalk lady Mona turns 101 in Dealgan Nursing Home and is ‘always relied on for the craic’

Mona Lynch, who hails from Kilkerley, celebrated a fairly big birthday on Monday - the local lady is 101 years young!

With her family describing her as being “always relied on for the craic”, Mona has led a happy and healthy life throughout the years surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Mary Brigid (Mona) Lynch was born on May 11 1919 to Michael and Teresa Lynch (nee McEnteggart), who were married in Kilkerley on 16 May 1918. Sadly her mother Teresa passed away in 1955 and her father Michael in 1964. Mona’s father, Michael Lynch was born in 1892 to Michael Lynch, a small farmer and labourer working on county road building, and Brigid Lynch (nee Casey), married in Kilkerley on 01 January 1883. He was one of a family of eight, his brothers and sisters were Patrick, Peter, Matthew, James, Mary, Ellen and Ann; all residing in Milltown. Michael Snr was son of Peter Lynch (1831-1895), Phillipstown, also a labourer.

Also described by her family as a woman who has “spent her life doing her best for others”, she is currently under the care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home. The remarkable celebration of another year of Mona’s life is limited this year due to the current restrictions on visiting and movement.

“Unfortunately due to the current circumstances, we cannot have the kind of party that we wanted”, says Niall Hall, a relative of Mona’s.

Although they cannot celebrate the day with Mona, her family wants to wish her a very Happy Birthday, with hopes high that they can reunite soon.

“We would like to express our thanks to Dealgan House Nursing home, management and staff for their excellent care they give Mona. We look forward to seeing her soon.”