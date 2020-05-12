Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Beddis, Claddagh Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the care of his family, at home. Beloved partner of Josie. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, step-children Paula, Ramona, Kevin, Kim and Liam, grandchildren Jodie, Kellie, Abbi, Adam, Ella, Saoirse, Sophie and Mackenzie, Kevin's partner Caroline, Kim's partner Christopher, Liam's partner Jordan, mother Zena, brother Adam and his wife Beverley, nephew Ian, niece Laura, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

In line with Government messaging on public gatherings during the current crisis, the celebration of Michael's life will be restricted in numbers and will be by arrangement with the family.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.