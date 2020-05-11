LOUTH WEATHER: 'Settled dry weather looks set to continue'

While everything else seems to a mess, at least the weather is doing it's best to lighten the situation - and, it looks like the good weather is set to no continue!

According to local guru, Louth Weather, the settled conditions are set to run until, at least, May 20.

"This exceptional run of settled dry weather looks set to continue. I'm seeing high pressure dominating out to at least 20 May. So more settled dry weather and at long last, we may see some warmer air on the way too, with temperatures into the low twenties looking more likely."

Here's the day-by-day forecast for this week:

MONDAY - A mix of sunshine and clouds today. More sunshine than cloud, especially in the morning and evening. Dry. Moderate northerly winds. Cold for the time of year at just 11°C.

Dry and cold tonight with temperatures falling to 4°C. Clear to begin, but cloud increasing later.

TUESDAY - A duller day tomorrow with lots of low cloud about. While I wouldn't rule out the odd shower, I think most places will stay totally dry. Moderate NW winds. Max 12°C.

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy during the morning, but it should turn brighter later in the day. Dry. Moderate NE winds. Max 12°C.

THURSDAY - Some sunny spells but plenty of cloud too. Dry. Light to moderate northerly winds. Max 13°C.

FRIDAY - Cloudy. Dry. Moderate northerly winds. Max 14°C.

THE WEEKEND - Remaining dry but quite cloudy. Light winds. Temperatures rising to 15°C on Saturday and 17°C by Sunday.