Vigilance of Dundalk gardaí praised after 'significant' cocaine seizure

The discovery of an estimated €33,500 worth of cocaine, following searches in Muirhevnamór on Sunday, has been welcomed by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Gardaí stopped and searched a man his twenties on Sunday evening in the Muirhevnamór area and found €2,000 worth of cocaine and further cocaine, with an estimated value of €31,500 was discovered in follow-up searches.

Sine Fein Deputy Ó Murchú praised the vigilance of Gardaí which, he said, had led to the cocaine seizures on Sunday.

He said: "I very much welcome the good work by Gardaí which led to the detection and the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine. But it shows the pressure that the community in Dundalk is under and the size of the overall drugs problem we are dealing with.

"And along with the scourge of drug dealing, we continue to deal on a day and daily basis with local families living in terror caused by drug debt intimidation and extortion.

"I have spoken to senior Gardaí about these issues and what happened over the weekend. It is clear, as it has been clear for a long time, that the problems of drugs and organised crime needs to be tackled in a more holistic way.

"The problem of drugs in Dundalk is ongoing and has cost lives over the past 12 months.

"Having a minister in any new government whose responsibility it is to deal with these complex issues is more important than ever."