Clarity needed on when ATMs in Dundalk town centre will be replaced

Local Cllr Seán Kelly has today written to both Ulster Bank and AIB to ask them to outline their plans to replace the ATM's that were stolen during a heist in April.

He said: "It is imperative for town centre business that these ATMs are replaced as soon as possible especially with the phased re-opening of businesses after Covid fast approaching.

"At present there are just two ATMs in the town centre at Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB. Five weeks have now passed since the robbery and banks should be in a position to update us on when we can expect them to be replaced."

Cllr Kelly commented: "For a town the size of Dundalk just two ATM's within the town centre is not sufficient and we need these machines back in place. Hopefully when businesses re-open we will see a massive increase in footfall within the town centre as people return shopping and we must have the banking infrastructure in place to support this. With restaurants opening on June 29th and pubs weeks later, it is also important that these ATM's are available for members of the public outside normal business hours also."