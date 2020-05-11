Gardai
Dundalk gardai seize over €33,000 of cocaine
Gardai
On Sunday evening Gardaí stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.
During the course of the search, Gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2000.
The man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
During a number of follow-up searches related to this incident, Gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500 (pending analysis).
The man in his 20s has since been charged and is appearing at Ardee District Court this morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on